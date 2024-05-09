West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, accused of molestation by a former employee of Raj Bhavan, said he would allow the public to see the related CCTV footage "but not Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or her police". The Raj Bhavan, in a statement, said it would show the related CCTV footage to 100 people under its 'Sach Ke Samne' programme.

"Governor Bose has launched a programme 'SACH KE SAAMNE' in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footage of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police," Raj Bhavan said in a post on X.

Following the allegation by the woman employee, the police had requested Raj Bhavan to share the concerned CCTV footage. However, the Governor directed his staff not to cooperate with the police.

"The governor has decided that the CCTV footage can be seen by any citizen of West Bengal - except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police for the stand they have taken, which is in the public domain," the post further said.

The Governor's office has shared email IDs and contact numbers for citizens to apply and watch the CCTV footage.

Last week, a woman employee of Raj Bhavan lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging molestation by the Governor. Denying the charges, Bose called it an "absurd drama" and labelled CM Mamata Banerjee's politics as "dirty".

An inquiry team has been constituted by police to probe the woman employee's allegations. Police have summoned some Raj Bhavan officials and police officers posted there.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a sitting Governor.