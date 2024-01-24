An extraordinary event unfolded at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, capturing the hearts and imaginations of devotees and onlookers alike.

A monkey, in a serene and undisturbed manner, made its way into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, where the idol of Ram Lalla is venerated.

The incident occurred around 5:50 pm on January 23, when the monkey entered through the southern gate and approached the utsav idol—an older representation of Ram Lalla that had previously been housed in a tent before the temple's construction.

Security personnel, vigilant in their duty to protect the sacred space, quickly converged on the scene.

However, the monkey, displaying a calm disposition, retreated without any provocation and exited through the eastern gate, passing through the crowd of devotees without causing any disturbance.



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This visit was not just seen as a random occurrence by those present and the wider community; it was imbued with deep religious significance. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which oversees the temple, and many devotees likened the monkey's presence to that of Lord Hanuman himself—a revered deity known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Ram.

In Hindu mythology, Hanuman is celebrated for his strength, loyalty, and selfless service, often depicted as a monkey or as having monkey-like features.

The symbolism of the monkey's visit resonates with the historical and mythological connections between Hanuman and Lord Ram, particularly within the narrative of the Ramayana.

Monkeys are considered avatars of Hanuman, who played a pivotal role in aiding Lord Ram in his quest against evil forces. This association has been a recurring theme throughout the history of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, with monkeys often being seen as protectors and symbols of divine intervention.

The peaceful nature of the monkey's visit and its departure without harm aligns with the broader Hindu belief in the sanctity of all life forms, where animals are often revered and believed to carry a part of the divine within them.

This event at the Ram Mandir serves as a reminder of the intricate tapestry of faith, culture, and the natural world within Hinduism, where even a simple act like a monkey entering a temple can be viewed as a sign of divine blessings and the enduring presence of deities in everyday life.