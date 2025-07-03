Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 21 to August 21

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Central Government's proposal to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 21 to August 21, 2025, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rijiju stated, “The Hon’ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August.”

The upcoming session holds critical significance as it will be the first after the commencement of Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Government on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. The incident sparked widespread public outrage and led to intensified calls from the Opposition for a special session focused on national security.

This session also comes in the context of a heightened legislative agenda following the Budget Session, which began on January 31, 2025, and was conducted in two phases — the first consisting of nine sittings and the second with 17 sittings, totaling 26 sittings.

Key developments from the Budget Session included the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill and deliberation on Demands for Grants for the Ministries of Railways, Jal Shakti, and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. On March 21, the Lok Sabha approved the demands for the remaining Ministries and passed the Appropriation Bill the same day.

Additionally, on March 11, the Lok Sabha passed various Appropriation Bills, notably:

The Second and Final Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for FY 2024–25,

Excess Demands for Grants for FY 2021–22,

Supplementary Demands for Grants for Manipur for FY 2024–25, and

Demands for Grant on Account for Manipur for FY 2025–26.

The Finance Bill, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 25.

Simultaneously, the Rajya Sabha undertook in-depth discussions on the performance of key ministries such as Education, Railways, Health & Family Welfare, and Home Affairs.