Less than 48 hours remain until the third mission in India's series of lunar landings, which is scheduled for Wednesday(August 23) at 6.04 pm. A live transmission of the event is also scheduled to begin at 5.20 pm on that day, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, which was launched in 2019 with the goal of performing a "soft landing" on the Moon's south pole, on Monday successfully established two-way communication with the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2, which is already in place. However, it was unable to successfully land on the moon's surface and lost contact after flying as low as 2.1 kilometres.

"Dear scientist, staff, technicians and everyone at @isro! 140 crore Indians in India and millions of Indians all over the world are already looking up at the #Moon with prayers in their hearts and hope in their eyes for #Chandrayaan_3 to proudly land. Thanks in advance for giving us a great reason to celebrate what it means to be an Indian. Touch wood! Thu thu! Jai Ho! Tomorrow around 6.03pm I will scream my guts out- JAI HIND!! 🌕😍❤️", Bollywood actor Anupam Kher wrote in Twitter post on August 22.

Dear scientist, staff, technicians and everyone at @isro! 140 crore Indians in India and millions of Indians all over the world are already looking up at the #Moon with prayers in their hearts and hope in their eyes for #Chandrayaan_3 to proudly land. Thanks in advance for giving… pic.twitter.com/X1xFe9Vtlg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, a senior ISRO scientist was quoted by a news agency ANI on Monday, saying, “If any factors appear to be unfavourable, then we will postpone the module's landing on the Moon to August 27.”

Here's another set of greetings from people across India.



We appreciate and extend our thanks to them.#AllTheBestChandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan_3 pic.twitter.com/EKrH950kTP — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 22, 2023

SRO on Sunday released a message about livestreaming Chandrayaan-3's ‘soft landing’ on Moon. It reads as,

"India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration.

This eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:20 Hrs. IST. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website , YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page , and DD National TV channel".