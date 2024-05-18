The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) commemorated the International Day for Women in Maritime in New Delhi on May 18, celebrating the contributions of women in the maritime industry. The event's theme, "Safe Horizons: Women in Shaping the Future of Maritime Safety," highlighted the crucial role of women in ensuring the safety and security within the maritime sector.

At the event, 27 women seafarers from various marine institutes and industry professionals were honoured for their dedication and achievements. These women serve as role models in a predominantly male-dominated field, setting a path for future generations.

Secretary TK Ramachandran spoke about the importance of women in the maritime industry. "Today, we honour the invaluable contributions of women in maritime. Their dedication and expertise are essential as we strive for a more sustainable and equitable future," he said. Ramachandran reiterated the theme's focus on the significant impact women have on maritime safety and the need to continue breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for women in the industry.

The celebration also emphasised gender equality as a fundamental component for a sustainable future, in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 5. MoPSW remains committed to supporting and empowering women in the maritime sector through various initiatives and collaborations with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and other stakeholders.

In the past nine years, the number of Indian seafarers has increased by 140%, growing from 117,090 in 2014 to 280,000 in 2023. The number of registered women seafarers has seen an even more remarkable rise, jumping from 1,699 in 2014 to 10,440 in 2023, reflecting a 514% increase. As of May 15, 2024, there are 13,371 registered women seafarers, with 4,770 actively serving as of December 31, 2023.