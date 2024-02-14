Farmers continue to protest, undeterred by the clashes with police at the Punjab-Haryana border on February 13. They are set to resume their march towards Delhi after declaring a ceasefire following a day marked by tear gas, water cannons, and clashes with the police.

The echoes of the 2020-21 protests were felt as thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, faced heavy police presence while trying to breach barricades on their way to Delhi.

The Haryana Police, determined to prevent their entry into the state, used drones with tear gas canisters, water cannons, and concrete barriers. The 'Delhi Chalo' march, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, continues after inconclusive talks with the Centre. Their demands include a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers.

Early this morning, additional concrete slabs were installed with increased security measures in place, as farmers have declared their intent to continue their march towards the National Capital. Furthermore, at the Tikri border, more concrete is being poured between the slabs to reinforce the border. This is happening on the second day of the farmers' march towards Delhi.

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