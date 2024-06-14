Mortal remains of the victims of the Kuwait fire tragedy have been transported from Cochin International Airport to their native places in Kerala. Dedicated ambulances carried the coffins, with families waiting outside the airport to receive them.

A special Indian Air Force plane brought the remains of the 45 Indians killed in the fire, landing at Cochin International Airport around 10:30 am.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also arrived at the airport soon after the plane landed. Around 35 ambulances and police vehicles were arranged to transport the coffins to their respective destinations.

Ernakulam Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya said that out of the 31 bodies, 23 victims are from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, and one from Karnataka.

On Thursday (June 13), the authorities in Kuwait identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a building housing foreign workers.

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday (June 12) at the seven-storied building, where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf.