The mother of the young doctor found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has levelled serious accusations against the police and hospital authorities, claiming they mishandled the investigation into her daughter's death.

"The police did not do a good job at all," the bereaved mother told ANI. She recounted the harrowing experience of being initially told her daughter had committed suicide, only to find evidence suggesting a violent death upon viewing the body.

"Her pants were open, there was only one piece of cloth on her body. Her hand was broken, and blood was coming out of her eyes and mouth," she described. "Just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her."

The incident has sparked nationwide protests among medical professionals and civil society groups demanding justice and improved safety measures for healthcare workers.

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the mother criticized the slow progress of the investigation. "The CM had said that the culprit would be arrested as soon as possible, but nothing has happened so far," she stated.

She also accused authorities of attempting to rush the post-mortem and dispose of the body quickly, raising suspicions of a cover-up.

The family has appealed for public support in their quest for justice. "We request that you stand with us until the accused is caught," the mother urged.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, with a hearing scheduled for August 20. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation, citing dissatisfaction with the Kolkata Police's handling of the case.