As investigations into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata continue, Durga Devi, the mother-in-law of the accused Sanjoy Roy, has hinted at the involvement of additional individuals in the crime.

Speaking to ANI, she expressed doubts that Roy could have committed the crime alone, citing a troubled history between Roy and her daughter.

Durga Devi described her strained relationship with Roy, noting that her daughter endured abuse from him, which led to a police complaint. She recounted that while things were initially good for six months, Roy caused a miscarriage when her daughter was three months pregnant and had physically abused her, resulting in a police complaint.

Durga Devi further stated that Roy was not a good person and expressed that he could not have committed the crime alone.

The murder of the trainee doctor has sparked widespread protests, with demands for justice growing across multiple cities. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, with a hearing scheduled for August 20 under a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted permission to conduct a polygraph test on Roy, according to agency sources. On August 18, the CBI conducted a 3D laser mapping of the crime scene in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the doctor was found dead on August 9.

The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital dating from January 2021 to the present.

The SIT, headed by IG Pranav Kumar, will include Murshidabad Range DIG Waquar Reza, West Bengal CID DIG Soma Das Mitra, and Kolkata (Central) DC Indira Mukherjee. The SIT is expected to submit its initial report to the state government within a month.