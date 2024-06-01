Pune Police arrested Shivani Agarwal, the mother of the 17-year-old involved in the recent Porsche accident, during a midnight operation on May 31, after she returned to Pune from Mumbai.

Her arrest follows revelations that she had provided her blood sample at a city hospital, which was then substituted for her son's in an attempt to tamper with evidence. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report initially showed no alcohol in the first sample, raising suspicions. Subsequent testing at a different hospital and DNA analysis confirmed that the samples came from two different individuals.

Agarwal had been evading authorities since the arrests of Dr Halnor and Dr Ajay Tawade, who were accused of disposing of the actual blood sample and replacing it with another. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that the investigation confirmed the juvenile’s blood samples were indeed swapped with those of his mother.

This development came after police informed a local court that the minor's blood samples had been switched with those of a woman.

The case stems from a incident on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, where two IT professionals were killed when their bike was hit by a Porsche allegedly driven by the intoxicated minor. The 17-year-old has been placed in an observation home, while his father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and grandfather, Surendra Agarwal, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and coercing him to take the blame.