A Tripartite Park and Biodiversity Partnership MoU between Government of Assam, Agence Francaise Development (AFD) and Office National des Forets International (ONFI) for exchanging of expertise and sharing of knowledge between the partners on various aspects of wildlife protection management was signed in a hotel on Monday.

The MoU was signed in presence of Environment and Forest Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, Council General of France in India, Didier Talain, Counsellor, Economic Services, Marion Valut, Council General of France, Anjita Roychaudhury, Press Attachee Bd Diplomatic Liasie, Consulate General of France in Kolkata, Akshita Sharma, Project Director, APFBC in AFD, Additional Chief Secretary Environment and Forest Department, Ravi Shankar Prasad, PCCF and HoFF, Amit Sahai, Additional PCCF Wildlife, MK Yadava and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suklabaidya said the MoU will go a long way in sharing of expertise and knowledge between the partners on various facets of wildlife protection management in the State of Assam.

The Assam Cabinet on April 2 this year approved a MoU between the environment and forest department of the state and Agence Francaise de Development, a French funding agency, to foster bilateral dialogue in the field of environment.

This Indo-Pacific initiative between the AFD, the Assam Forest Department and the ONF International — a subsidiary of the French National Forest Office (ONF). The AFD had granted Rs.2.50 crores in kind to the state government to carry out an exchange programme for forest officials of France and Assam to similar landscapes and increase the abilities of forest officials in wildlife management.