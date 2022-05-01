On the occasion of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya on May 2 and 3, a complete curfew will be imposed in the Madhya Pradesh district of Khargone where violent conflicts were reported during the Ram Navmi celebrations on 10 April.

The curfew will be imposed in the Khargaon in order to avoid any untoward communal clashes in the city.

"Eid prayers should be offered at home, in addition, no events commemorating Akshaya Tritiya or Parshuram Jayanti will be permitted in the district "Sumer Singh Mujalda, the Additional District Magistrate of Khargone stated.

The Additional District Magistrate also stated that a relaxation will be given on May 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apart from that, shops will be allowed to remain open during the curfew time, and students taking exams will be given a commutation pass.

However, decisions can be changed if conditions warrant, according to ADM.

The steps are in response to the violent communal conflicts that occurred during the Ram Navmi processions last month.

On April 10, Khargone city was rocked by violence as a result of a stone-throwing incident during a Ram-Navami procession.

When groups of individuals flung stones at each other during the procession on April 10, numerous people were injured, including police officers. The stone-pelting started at the commencement of the procession, injuring four people, including a police inspector.