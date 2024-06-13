MP Raju Bista has issued a scathing critique of the West Bengal government's failure to respond effectively to the devastating flash floods that hit the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on October 4, 2023. Despite repeated requests for mitigating measures, Bista claims both the state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) have neglected the needs of the affected residents and failed to prevent further damage.

In a press release dated June 13, 2024, Bista highlighted the plight of those living along the Teesta River, who are once again facing rising water levels. "Today, Teesta is flooding again, threatening to engulf Teesta Bazar and nearby areas. The road connecting Teesta to Darjeeling via Lopchu-Peshok is also at risk," Bista stated, attributing the renewed threat to the government's inaction.

Bista pointed out that sections of NH-10, a crucial route connecting the border regions of Kalimpong and Sikkim, remain unrepaired more than eight months after the initial disaster. The NH Division of the WB Public Works Department (PWD) is responsible for the road, which continues to experience frequent shutdowns. "This is a strategically significant area bordering China, and the lack of timely repairs presents significant hardships for locals," Bista noted.

Given the ongoing crisis, Bista has called for intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also serves as Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He has requested the Union Home Ministry to deploy a Central Team to assess the situation and take necessary steps to protect the lives of those living along the Teesta River.

Bista's statement underscores the urgent need for effective disaster management and rehabilitation efforts in the region, criticizing the West Bengal government and GTA for their inadequate response to the continuing threats posed by the Teesta River's flooding.

Raju Bista, the Member of Parliament for Darjeeling and National Spokesperson for the BJP, has been vocal about the need for immediate action to support the affected communities and prevent further disasters in the region.