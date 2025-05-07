Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, May 7 inaugurated 50 critical infrastructure projects executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across six states and two Union Territories, marking the organisation’s 66th Foundation Day. The ceremonial event, held at Ashoka Hall in the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, was graced by dignitaries including Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista.

Founded on May 7, 1960, the BRO has been instrumental in building strategic infrastructure — from roads and bridges to tunnels and airfields — in India’s most challenging and remote border areas. The newly inaugurated projects include 17 roads, 30 bridges, and 3 other key infrastructure works, aimed at bolstering border security while enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities for local communities.

Highlighting the occasion was the dedication of an 11.86-kilometre road stretch from Khunia More to Kumani in West Bengal’s Dooars region. This vital link, part of the larger Chalsa–Jaldhaka–Bindu Barrage road project, is set to ease travel for residents in Chapramari, Naya Busty, Kumai Tea Garden, Kopish Fari Busty, and Kumani, while boosting local businesses and tourism.

Commending the BRO’s relentless efforts in harsh terrains and extreme weather, Singh stated that the organisation’s work in constructing some of the world’s highest roads and tunnels is pivotal to India’s defence preparedness. "The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to the holistic development of border regions, ensuring they are seamlessly integrated with the national mainstream," Singh affirmed.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista lauded the BRO for its transformative role in connecting the Darjeeling hills, Terai, Dooars, and Sikkim with the rest of the country. "BRO’s roads not only empower our armed forces but also change the lives of people in remote areas by bringing jobs, tourism, and better transportation," Bista remarked. He extended his gratitude to both past and present BRO leadership for making remote regions part of India's larger progress narrative.