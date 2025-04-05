Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and BJP National Spokesperson, Raju Bista, called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on April 4 to discuss important concerns of the Darjeeling region and its people. During the meeting, Bista highlighted various pressing matters and also extended a formal invitation to the President to visit Darjeeling in the near future.

Bista expressed deep admiration for President Murmu, calling her life story a source of inspiration. “Coming from a remote rural village in Odisha to holding the highest constitutional post in India, Madam President’s journey has inspired millions across the country,” he said.

During the meeting, Bista brought to the President’s attention several key issues concerning the people of the Darjeeling Hills and the surrounding region. While the exact topics discussed were not detailed, the MP mentioned that the meeting was aimed at seeking the President’s guidance on how best to address these concerns.

“I had the honour of informing her about matters that are important for our region and our people. I also sought her blessings and guidance in addressing these matters effectively,” said Bista.

The MP further added that he took the opportunity to personally invite President Murmu to Darjeeling. In response, the President said that she would consider his request.

President Murmu, India’s first tribal woman to occupy the highest office in the country, has been widely respected for her humility, deep connection to grassroots communities, and her commitment to inclusive development. Her possible visit to Darjeeling, if confirmed, would be a moment of pride for the region and could help bring more attention to its longstanding issues.