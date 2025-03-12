Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista, speaking in Parliament on March 11 strongly criticized the West Bengal government’s land policies and alleged corruption in the implementation of central schemes.

Bista highlighted that a recent gazette notification issued by the state government allows the diversion of 30% of tea garden land for non-tea purposes. He termed this policy a violation of multiple laws, including the West Bengal Land Reforms Act, 1955, the Tea Act, 1953, and the West Bengal Estates Acquisition Act, 1953. He warned that such a move could lead to the displacement of indigenous people in Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars, and may spark massive protests in the region.

“We will not allow further exploitation of our tea garden workers. The right to life and livelihood of our people is being threatened under this flawed policy,” Bista said.

He also pointed to alleged large-scale corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the region, for which the central government had allocated nearly Rs 2,500 crore. Bista demanded immediate action against those responsible for misappropriating public funds.

Additionally, he expressed concerns about the misuse of Rs 2,000 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, meant to provide drinking water to Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik, Kurseong and Siliguri. He urged close monitoring to prevent any financial irregularities.

The MP further alleged that the West Bengal government had misused Rs 1,200 crore from the Disaster Relief Fund, failing to provide adequate assistance to the victims of the Teesta floods and other disasters.

Despite these issues, Bista thanked the Union Government for its continued support to West Bengal. He noted that the state was allocated Rs 96,812.42 crore in tax devolution for 2024-25 and Rs 1.07 lakh crore for 2025-26. He also acknowledged the Rs 524,333 crore received in tax devolution and Rs 302,689 crore in Grants-in-Aid between 2014 and 2024.

He further praised the Centre’s investments in rail and highway projects and the development of Bagdogra Airport to improve connectivity in the region. However, he asserted that the state government must be held accountable for its mismanagement and corruption.

“I urge the Union Government to intervene and ensure that funds meant for the people reach them without any misuse,” Bista said.