Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista has extended strong support to Rajbongshi folk singer Manindra Barman, who has allegedly been facing police harassment following the release of a song critical of the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Manindra Barman, a popular folk artist from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district, recently gained widespread attention for a song that highlights alleged corruption in West Bengal and voices sharp criticism against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. The song, which quickly went viral on social media, has struck a chord with many across North Bengal.

However, Barman has claimed that soon after the song gained popularity, police personnel visited his residence and began harassing him and his family. Speaking out on the issue, Raju Bista condemned the reported actions, calling it an attack on freedom of expression.

“In the land of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, where words come out from the depth of truth, it is shameful that a folk singer is being hounded for singing the truth,” Bista said, referencing Tagore’s iconic poem “Where the mind is without fear.”

Expressing his solidarity, Bista shared Barman’s song and said, “The people of North Bengal are fearless. We won't be cowered by the draconian TMC government and its Chief Minister. We stand with our Rajbongshi Folk Singer Manindra Barman ji.”