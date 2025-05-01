Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and BJP National Spokesperson Raju Bista carried out a padyatra on Wednesday as part of the ongoing “Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan.” The foot march began from Chowrasta and passed through Toongsoong before reaching Pandam and nearby rural areas.

During the walk, Bista was warmly welcomed by the residents of Lower Toongsoong at the local Community Hall. People greeted him with smiles, respect, and also shared their daily problems with him. In a community interaction, locals explained several issues they have been facing for years. These include blocked drains, lack of garbage collection, poor road conditions, unhygienic surroundings, and shortage of clean drinking water. They also raised concern about the incomplete AMRUT drinking water project, which has made life difficult for many households.

Bista assured them that he had taken note of all their complaints and would speak to the concerned departments at the local, state, and central levels. “The basic needs of people must be fulfilled. I will push for timely action,” he said.

As part of the padyatra, he also visited the under-construction Vishwa Shanti Mandir, where a three-day puja is being held. Bista said it was a blessing to be a part of such a spiritual gathering. “The peace and devotion I witnessed at the temple site is truly inspiring,” he added.

Later in the day, Bista visited several villages under the Gram Panchayat Office of Sadar 2 in the Tongsoong-Pandam region. He spent time meeting villagers, community elders, and local officials to get a better understanding of their living conditions.

A key visit was made to the Pandam Sub-Health Centre. There, health workers told him that ambulances cannot reach the health center because of the absence of a proper road. “This is a major concern. In emergencies, patients suffer a lot,” one of the staff members told him. Bista said he would raise the issue and press for urgent road development in the area.

He also stopped by the rural library at Uday Gram in Toongsoong. Bista praised the role of rural libraries in building knowledge and confidence among youth. “A good library can shape the future of an entire village,” he said.

In Pandam, Bista spent time at the Assembly of God Church and also visited the Hans Divya Jyoti Dhaam Ashram, taking blessings and acknowledging the strong role of faith in building community unity. “Faith, service, and togetherness are what make our region strong,” he said.

However, the visit also brought forward some serious concerns. Despite being only four kilometres away from Darjeeling town, Pandam still lacks a proper tarred road. “Even after 78 years of Independence, this area is left without basic road connectivity. The condition of the road is very bad,” Bista said. He said he has already spoken to officials to start work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for road improvement.

Another major issue raised by locals was the delay in implementing the Har Ghar Jal scheme. People said they still do not receive piped drinking water. Bista said that according to officials, all paperwork has been completed and work will begin soon.

He also addressed the long-pending issue of the Pandam Tea Estate, which has remained shut for a long time. Workers have been left without jobs or pay. “New owners come, make the workers pluck tea leaves during the flush season, and then leave without paying them,” he was told. Bista promised to take up this issue seriously with the authorities. “Workers must get justice. We cannot allow their hard work to be exploited,” he said.

Bista thanked all the people he met for their warmth and courage. “I saw the strength, resilience, and hope in our people. I want to assure you all that I am with you. We will work together to bring progress to every village,” he said.