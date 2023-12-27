The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that it is discontinuing the M.Phil degree as per its new regulations for awarding Ph.D degrees.

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi issued a letter today to all the universities, instructing them to stop admissions to M.Phil programmes for the academic session 2023-24.

He also asked the students not to take admission in any M.Phil programme offered by any university, as it would not be recognised by the UGC.

The letter stated that the decision to scrap the M.Phil degree was taken as per clause 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022, which was notified on 16th December, 2022.

The UGC has also made it clear that the Ph.D degree is the only terminal degree in the field of research and the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D Degree) Regulations 2022 which have been framed to ensure quality and uniformity in the award of Ph.D degrees.

The UGC has meanwhile asked the universities across the country to take immediate steps to stop admissions to the M.Phil program for the 2023-24 academic year and to comply with the UGC regulations for the Ph.D program. The UGC has also made it clear that any violation of the regulations will invite action.