Reliance Industries Limited will invest Rs 75,000 crore in Northeast India over the next five years, more than doubling its current investments in the region, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi today.

The industrial giant's ambitious expansion plan aims to create over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities across the eight northeastern states, potentially transforming the economic landscape of a region home to 45 million people.

"For Reliance, it is a matter of privilege to fulfil the dreams of a region that has the fastest rate of economic growth with the youngest population in India," Ambani said while addressing Chief Ministers from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The company has already invested approximately Rs 30,000 crore in the region over the past four decades, making this expansion a significant scaling up of operations.

Jio, Reliance's telecom arm, currently covers 90% of the Northeast's population with over 5 million 5G subscribers. The company plans to double this subscriber base within the year while prioritising artificial intelligence integration across schools, hospitals, enterprises and homes.

"When talent meets technology and competence meets connectivity, our North-East will surge ahead," Ambani stated, emphasising the region's potential for digital transformation.

Reliance Retail will significantly increase procurement of staples, fruits and vegetables from northeastern farmers to boost agricultural incomes. The company also plans to establish manufacturing facilities for fast-moving consumer goods in the region while promoting local artisan economies.

The conglomerate's renewable energy push includes enhanced solar power generation and an ambitious plan to convert wasteland into productive assets through 350 integrated Compressed Biogas plants. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of converting waste to wealth.

Healthcare represents a major component of Reliance's regional strategy. The company has established a 150-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Manipur and built an Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research Lab in Guwahati, which will house one of India's largest genome sequencing facilities.

Reliance Foundation is collaborating with Mizoram University on breast cancer research using genomic data, positioning the Northeast as a potential healthcare hub and research powerhouse.

Recognising the region's sporting talent, Reliance Foundation will establish Olympic Training Centres across all eight states to prepare athletes for international competitions.

Ambani's address came amid praise for Operation Sindoor's success, which he described as demonstrating Modi's "steely resolve" and the "unmatched bravery of our armed forces." The operation's details were not elaborated upon during the summit.

The businessman credited Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for creating the summit platform and praised Modi for bringing the Northeast "from the periphery to the centre of India's Developmental Map."

Ambani drew parallels between the Northeast's potential and the economic transformations achieved by Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, suggesting the region could replicate similar growth trajectories.

"The eight states of North-East are rightly called ASHTA LAKSHMI. With the blessings of Lakshmi, the Goddess of Prosperity, the North-East is not just rising — but to my mind it is roaring," he declared.

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 represents part of the government's broader strategy to integrate the region more closely with India's economic mainstream while leveraging its strategic location and demographic advantages.