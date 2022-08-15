The Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday received calls threatening Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family, following which the Mumbai Police launched an investigation, leading to the detention of one person.

At least eight calls were reportedly received from the number starting 10:45am. Hospital authorities filed a complaint at the DB Marg Police Station and the police put in motion the process to track the caller’s location.

The DB Marg police are trying to get more information. In a statement, the Mumbai Police said: "Reliance Foundation has filed a complaint about the threat calls to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital. A probe is underway."

Officials said one person has been arrested from Dahisar area in the western suburbs of Mumbai for his alleged connection to the threat calls.

Meanwhile, the security outside Antilia, the private residence of the Ambanis, will be increased. The existing private security arrangement has already been increased.

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.