Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to be reappointed as India's fourteenth Attorney General after KK Venugopal steps down. This will be Rohatgi's second time as AG, following his previous service from June 2014 to June 2017.



The incumbent Attorney General, KK Venugopal, has already stated his unwillingness to continue beyond September 30, citing health concerns. Last Monday, Venugopal informed a Supreme Court Constitution Bench that his tenure will end on September 30.



Venugopal, a constitutional law expert, took over as Attorney General on July 1, 2017, for a three-year tenure. The Union government granted Venugopal, (91), two one-year extensions over his three-year term, despite his repeated refusal to stay in office.



In June of this year, the Centre extended Venugopal's tenure by three months. He eventually agreed to a three-month extension, until September 30, to allow the administration to find a new face.



Rohtagi will take over as the country's top law officer on October 1st. People aware of the matter said Rohatgi gave his consent for assuming the top post last week following a request from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).



Between 2014 and 2017, Rohatgi served as the Attorney General for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance administration.



Mukul Rohatgi is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi, who worked for former CJI Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal before starting his legal practice.



Rohatgi graduated from Government Law College in Mumbai and immediately began practicing law.