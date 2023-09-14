Multiple flights at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were diverted after a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft, registered as VT-DBL, experienced a runway excursion while attempting to land on runway 27.

The incident led to a temporary closure of the runway, causing inconvenience for several flights. According to airport officials, the Learjet 45 was arriving from Visakhapatnam when it veered off the runway during its landing.

As a result of the temporary runway closure, airport authorities had to divert several flights to nearby airports to ensure passenger safety and smooth operations. Among the diverted flights were two Vistara and one Akasa Airlines flight, which were redirected to Bangalore Airport. An Air India flight en route from Dubai was diverted to Ahmedabad. Additionally, a Vistara flight from Dehradun to Mumbai was rerouted to Goa Airport.

Surat Airport also played a crucial role in handling the diverted flights, with a total of five aircraft landing there. Two other flights remained in the airspace as they awaited further instructions.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that there were six passengers and two crew members on board the Learjet 45 during the incident. All occupants managed to escape unharmed. However, it was noted that three individuals sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

CSMIA's spokesperson clarified that the incident was not a crash but rather a case of the aircraft veering off the runway during landing.