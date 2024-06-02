Mumbai airport was on high alert on Sunday following a bomb threat against a Vistara flight originating from Paris. This alarming incident marks the second threat directed at Vistara flights within a span of two days, with a Delhi-Srinagar flight also targeted on Friday.

The unsettling situation unfolded aboard flight UK 024, en route from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to Mumbai, when a handwritten note threatening a bomb was discovered on an airsickness bag. Despite the threat, the flight managed to land safely at 10:19 am. Upon touchdown, security agencies swiftly initiated a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft.

Vistara, in an official statement, acknowledged the security concern raised by their staff onboard flight UK 024. The airline promptly followed protocol by alerting the relevant authorities. As the aircraft arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Vistara assured full cooperation with security agencies to conduct all necessary checks.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar disruption at Srinagar airport on Friday, where operations were briefly halted after a Vistara flight from Delhi was subjected to a bomb threat. However, subsequent investigations revealed the threat to be a hoax, alleviating tensions.

Notably, recent weeks have witnessed a concerning uptick in hoax bomb threats across various sectors. On May 28, IndiGo's Delhi-Varanasi flight was targeted by a similar scare, traced back to a tissue paper bearing the ominous message "bomb@5.30" found in the lavatory. Prior incidents include a bomb threat at the North Block in Delhi on May 22, along with threats directed at IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office. Moreover, on May 1, approximately 150 schools were targeted, instigating widespread panic among educators and parents.