At least eight people were killed and 60 injured after a billboard fell on a petrol pump in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on May 13 due to gusty winds, heavy rain and intense dust storms which took over the city.

The incident took place at the Police Ground petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Pantnagar area.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani (BMC) told reporters that a National Disaster Response Force team has joined the rescue operation. The official said, “The injured persons were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.”

Meanwhile, the BMC issued a notice to the agency which put up the hoarding at the place. In a statement, the BMC said it allows holding size of maximum 40x40 square feet. However, the illegal hoarding which collapsed was of size 120x120 square feet.

The inclement weather and dust storm resulted in temporary suspension of flight operations at the Mumbai airport for around an hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department, strong winds are likely to persist in some areas over the next four hours and people were advised to stay cautious.

According to reports, a tree was uprooted due to strong wind and fell on an autorickshaw in Jogeshwari, following which the driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital by locals.

The unprecedented weather led to metro services being suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, as per agencies.

On the other hand, suburban services on Central Railway and the Main Line were also suspended, the chief spokesperson of Central Railway said.

Power outages were reported in Kalwa in Thane district and some other areas.