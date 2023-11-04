Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old from Telangana and a 21-year-old from Gujarat for allegedly sending multiple threatening emails to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

One of the accused, identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi, was arrested on Saturday and produced before the court. He has been remanded in police custody until November 8.

Mumbai Police said, "Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore."



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The initial threat, received on October 27, warned Ambani he would be shot if he did not pay Rs 20 crore. The email stated, 'If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.' Following a complaint by Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the IPC and investigations are ongoing.

On October 28, a second threat was received from the same email account, raising the demand to Rs 200 crore due to a lack of response. The email read, 'U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crores otherwise the death warrant is signed.' Ambani and his family have previously received death threats.

In 2022, an anonymous caller threatened to blow up HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai. In August 2022, a jeweller was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Ambani and his family. In February 2021, a vehicle containing explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence, 'Antilia'.