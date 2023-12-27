The Mumbai Crime Branch has successfully apprehended the individual responsible for sending a threatening email to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Mumbai.

The arrest was made in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking a significant development in the case that had prompted an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

Upon receiving the bomb threat via email at the RBI's Mumbai office, the police swiftly registered an FIR and initiated a thorough investigation.

This led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the main suspect in Vadodara.

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