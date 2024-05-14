In a significant development, the Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated legal proceedings against gangster Rohit Godara in connection with the recent firing incident at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. This move comes as part of ongoing investigations into the high-profile case.

According to official reports, the Mumbai Crime Branch has formally implicated Rohit Godara as an accused in the aforementioned shooting incident. This decision underscores the authorities' determination to pursue all individuals allegedly involved in the crime, irrespective of their criminal affiliations.

Furthermore, the Mumbai Crime Branch has made notable progress in its investigation, having already apprehended six suspects linked to the Salman Khan firing case. However, four other individuals purportedly involved in the incident remain at large, prompting intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend them.

In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch successfully apprehended the sixth suspect implicated in the recent firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. Identified as Harpal Singh, aged 37, the accused was arrested from Fatehabad, Haryana.

Reports indicate that Harpal Singh will be presented before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai, highlighting the severity of the charges against him.

The arrest of Harpal Singh stemmed from crucial leads obtained during the interrogation of another suspect, Mohammed Rafique Choudhury. It was revealed that Choudhury received financial backing from Harpal Singh to conduct reconnaissance missions around Salman Khan's residence, laying the groundwork for the subsequent attack.

Further revelations indicate that Anmol Vishnoi, the sibling of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the attack. Anmol Vishnoi allegedly provided the gunmen with pertinent information about the target and sanctioned the assault on Salman Khan's home following the delivery of weapons in Panvel on March 15, 2024.

The arrest of Harpal Singh marks a significant stride in the ongoing investigation into the targeted attack on Salman Khan, underscoring law enforcement's commitment to apprehending all individuals involved in the heinous crime and ensuring justice is served.