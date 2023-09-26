The fourth supplemental chargesheet in relation to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was submitted on Monday (September) by the crime division of the Mumbai police. In the 405-page chargesheet, the criminal department has identified Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is of Pakistani descent. Rana is charged with working for the ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Rana is charged with aiding David Coleman Headley, the mastermind of the 26/11 attacks and the guy who carried out the reconnaissance for the Mumbai attacks.

Before the terrorist attack, Rana spent 10 days lodging at a hotel in Mumbai. The crime branch has included a copy of Rana's passport in the charge sheet that Rana presented while lodging there. In his identity, Rana reserved a hotel room from November 11 to November 21, 2008. The charge sheet contains information on the hotel stay as well as other evidence that the police collected from the establishment.

Currently, Tahawwur Rana is being held in a jail in the United States on charges of killing a journalist. Today's court hearing might include the matter.

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent who is charged in the case, may be extradited in the coming months, according to special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who has stated as much.