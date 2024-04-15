The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken steps in its ongoing investigation into the recent firing incident at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Following the incident that occurred early Sunday morning, the Crime Branch has summoned two individuals for questioning, aiming to unravel crucial details surrounding the motorcycle allegedly used in the shooting.

Sources within the Crime Branch have revealed that the individuals summoned for questioning are believed to hold vital information regarding the ownership and procurement of the motorcycle involved in the incident. One of the individuals is said to be the motorcycle's owner, hailing from Raigad, while the other is reported to be an agent involved in its acquisition.

The investigation's focus is primarily on determining whether the motorcycle used in the shooting was purchased directly by the shooter or through intermediaries. Additionally, authorities are scrutinizing the circumstances under which the motorcycle came into the possession of the alleged shooter.

Since the investigation's initiation, the Mumbai Crime Branch has interrogated over 15 individuals in connection with the case. However, with leads still being pursued, the authorities are keeping open the possibility of further interrogations in the days ahead.

The firing incident at Salman Khan's residence has stirred concerns within the entertainment industry and among the public. The incident, which unfolded on a Sunday morning, involved two unidentified individuals opening fire outside Khan's residence, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.