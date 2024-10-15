The conspiracy to assassinate Baba Siddique was set in motion three months ago, with the accused reportedly visiting his residence multiple times without carrying any weapons.

According to information from the Mumbai Crime Branch, the entire plan for the murder was orchestrated in Pune.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded statements from over 15 individuals, including several eyewitnesses who were present at the scene of the incident, according to the Mumbai police.

The fourth accused, Harish, arrested in connection with the Baba Siddique murder case, acted as an intermediary.

The apprehended suspects, Praveen and Shubham Lonkar (the latter being absconding accused), allegedly provided Rs 2 lakh to the detained shooters Gurmel Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap.



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This sum was delivered through Harish. In addition to the money, two mobile phones were also supplied to the shooters. Harish has reportedly been residing in Pune for the past nine years. Investigations revealed that the accused used the Snapchat app for chatting and Instagram for calls, according to the Mumbai Police.

The shooters, Gurmel Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, purportedly learned shooting techniques by watching YouTube videos and practiced shooting without a magazine in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested four accused individuals, while three others remain at large, with the search ongoing.

A black bag discovered today in connection with the case contained a 7.62 MM gun, as stated by the Mumbai Police.

To identify Baba Siddique, the accused were provided with his photograph and a banner photo, with instructions that he was the target.

The house and office were surveyed 25 days prior to the incident, according to the Mumbai Police.