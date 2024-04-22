On Monday (April 22), Mumbai, the bustling metropolis, welcomed the day with bright sunshine. The weather parameters at noon indicated 0% precipitation, 53% humidity, and winds blowing at a speed of 18 km/h. The temperature was noted at 34 degrees Celsius.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted possible light showers later in the day. The entire state of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has been grappling with blistering heat.

Unexpected rain was reported in several areas, including Solapur, Akkalkot, Pune, Latur, Mahabaleshwar, Sindhudurg, and Ratnagiri. The IMD has warned of an intensifying heatwave in Konkan and Mumbai, although it also forecasts rain in some parts.

Rain is expected in Vidarbha and Marathwada today. Mumbai and Konkan coastal regions will continue to endure the scorching heat, which is predicted to worsen by April 25.

Post-April 25, the hot humid winds from the Arabian Sea are expected to shift towards the coast, potentially providing some respite.

A yellow alert has been issued by the IMD in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, indicating expected hot and humid conditions in these regions over the next few days.