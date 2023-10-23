Police have busted a high profile sex racket in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Nine girls have been rescued during the raid, seven of whom hail from Northeast.

The police, acting on specific input, raided a spa in the Andheri area and busted the high profile sex racket. Among the nine girls rescued from the spa, four hail from Manipur, two from Mizoram and one from Meghalaya. Meanwhile, two other girls hail from Kolkata and Lucknow respectively.

Currently, the spa owner identified as Atul Dhivar is absconding and police in the meantime have launched a manhunt to nab him. The manager of the spa, identified as Chandrakant, has been produced before a court after being arrested.

Police in the meantime suspects that several high profile persons of Mumbai city are linked to the sex racket.

The raid was conducted by the Social Service branch of the Crime Branch in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. Meanwhile, a case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC against the main accused.