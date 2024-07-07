In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, Rajesh Shah, a leader of the Eknath Shinde camp of Shiv Sena, was detained in Mumbai after his son, Mihir Shah, allegedly rammed his BMW into a scooter, resulting in the death of a woman. The incident has prompted a rigorous investigation as Mihir Shah remains on the run.

The accident occurred around 5:25 am when fisherman Pradip Nakhwa, 50, and his wife Kaveri, 45, were returning to their Koliwada residence via Annie Besant Road on their scooter. A speeding BMW, reportedly driven by Mihir Shah, struck their scooter from behind, causing Kaveri to fall onto the road. The car then fled the scene.

Passersby quickly alerted the authorities, and Kaveri was rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival. The BMW, later found abandoned in Kala Nagar, Bandra East, was registered in the name of Rajesh Shah.

Police investigations revealed that Mihir Shah, 24, left the vehicle at the scene and escaped in an auto-rickshaw. He allegedly visited his girlfriend's house before absconding. Rajrishi Bidawat, who was inside the car during the accident, also fled in an auto-rickshaw to Borivali and has been detained for questioning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone III Krishnakant Upadhyay confirmed that two individuals were in the BMW at the time of the accident. Mihir Shah faces multiple charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita and the Motor Vehicles Act, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash and negligent driving.

Before the incident, Mihir Shah had reportedly visited a pub with friends. The pub owner stated that Mihir did not consume alcohol, but the police are investigating whether he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the incident, labeling it "very unfortunate," and assured the public that strict action would be taken against those responsible. "I have spoken to the police. Whoever it is, it will be looked into with an equal eye. No one will be spared. Strict legal action will be taken. Everyone is equal before the law," the Chief Minister asserted.

As the police continue their search for Mihir Shah, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about road safety and accountability, especially involving influential individuals.

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