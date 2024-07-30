A fatal train accident occurred near Chakradharpur, Jharkhand, early Tuesday morning when several coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed. Two people lost their lives in the incident, while six others sustained injuries.

The derailment took place around 3:45 am between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in the Chakradharpur division. Indian Railways promptly dispatched Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) and Additional Divisional Railway Managers to the site.

Of the six injured passengers, five suffered minor injuries, while one required hospitalization. Railway medical teams provided first aid to all those affected.

Relief and rescue operations are ongoing at the accident site. To assist concerned families and friends, Indian Railways has set up helpline numbers across multiple stations, including Tatanagar, Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Howrah, Ranchi, and Mumbai.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the derailment. More details are expected as the situation develops.