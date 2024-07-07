Following heavy rainfall, Mumbai's lifeline, the suburban local train services, faced disruptions on Sunday morning. Reports of waterlogging between Vashind and Khadavli stations on the Kalyan-Kasara route prompted authorities to suspend services between Kasara and Titwala stations temporarily.

Officials from the Central Railway (CR) declared tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations "unsafe" due to soil erosion caused by the downpour. A fallen tree near Vashind station further complicated operations. An overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilting and subsequent entanglement of a train's pantograph added to the challenges.

"In light of safety concerns, train services on the affected stretch have been halted," stated a CR spokesperson, as restoration crews strive to clear debris and stabilize affected areas swiftly.

The disruption impacted several key routes, necessitating the short termination and origination of trains, including the CSMT Vande Bharat Express. Additionally, diversions were implemented for trains like the CSMT - LJN Pushpak Express and LTT - AGTL Express via alternate routes to minimize commuter inconvenience.

Mumbai, known for its heavy monsoon deluges, has seen intermittent downpours since last month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts moderate rainfall with cloudy skies for the city, with a slight decrease expected in the coming days.

Despite the challenges, authorities remain vigilant, with continuous monitoring and updates expected as conditions evolve.

Routes affected:

Short Terminated and Originated:

Train No. 20705 J - CSMT Vande Bharat Express

Train No. 20706 CSMT - J Vande Bharat Express

Diverted Trains:

Train No. 12534 CSMT - LJN Pushpak Express

Train No. 12519 LTT - AGTL Express

Train No. 12336 LTT - BGP Express

Weather Forecast:

Moderate rainfall predicted for Mumbai with temperatures ranging from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius.