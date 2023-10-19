In a shocking incident, a man died from suicide after hanging himself from a flyover in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

A video emerged on social media where it showed the man hanging from the flyover by a rope. As per sources, the man tied the rope around his neck and jumped from the flyover resulting in his death.

Meanwhile, reports have stated that the man in question is an activist and in a bid to attract attention to his cause, went ahead and took the drastic step. Reports in the media have identified the victim as Sunil Baburao Kawle hailing rom Jalna. It has been stated that he reportedly took the drastic step while pressing for reservation for the Maratha community.

A mobile phone and a suicide note was reportedly recovered by the police from the victim. The body in the meantime has been sent for post mortem.