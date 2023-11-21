Mumbai Police on November 21 arrested a man for allegedly threatening to blow up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The man reportedly called up Mumbai Police Control Room in the name of Dawood Ibrahim gang. The man had claimed that the gang had told him to blow up PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

As per sources, the caller had also threatened to blow up JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

A case has been registered against the man u/s 505 (2) of the IPC.

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