Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, whose company put up the giant billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives, from Udaipur, an official said.

The crime branch team of Mumbai police arrested Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for erecting the hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

At least 16 people were killed, and 75 injured after the billboard collapsed in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai on Monday.

The aftermath of the giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar district on Monday evening continues to unfold, with the recovery of two more bodies from the debris, bringing the death toll to 16.



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The incident occurred amidst dust storms and unseasonal rains that battered the city.

Rescue teams had earlier extracted 14 bodies from the crash site, while 75 individuals sustained injuries. Efforts to locate survivors and victims persist, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducting search and rescue operations. Despite challenges, the operation perseveres, even 40 hours post-incident.

During Wednesday's operation, a minor fire erupted at the site but was swiftly contained by deployed fire tenders. The NDRF and other emergency responders remain vigilant amidst the ongoing search efforts.