As many as 10 people sustained burn injuries in a massive cylinder explosion in Mumbai’s Chembur area on Thursday.

Fire tenders and police are at the spot.

According to the update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade (BMC's MFB), the fire was reported on the morning of June 6, 2024, at 7:37 am behind the Smoke Hill Saloon near the Golf Club on C.G. Gidwani Road in Chembur.

The fire, caused by an LPG cylinder blast, was confined to the electric wiring and wooden furniture in a ground-plus-one structure. The blaze was successfully extinguished by 8:08 am.

Further details are awaited.



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