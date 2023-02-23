A man was detained on allegations of owning 30 kg of pangolin scales, which is an endangered species and are valued at Rs 30 lakh on February 23.

The accused, identified as Ram Waghmare, 27, is a resident of Kolal village in Raigad district.

Unit 10 of the criminal branch and Sahar police set up a trap to arrest the man in Marol on the afternoon of February 21, based on credible information obtained by Deepak Sawant, in-charge of unit 10 of the crime branch, that the man was bringing a load of pangolin scales.

According to the FIR filed against him, after spending an hour in their positions, the police teams saw a man who matched the accused's description come out of an autorickshaw carrying a large bag and apprehended him.

A representative of the criminal branch stated that the accused lives in the wilderness and discovered 30 kg of brown pangolin scales when the package was opened.

According to a Local police official, the suspect was presented in court on the morning of February 22 and was ordered to spend the next two days in police custody.

Manis crassicaudata, popularly known as the scaly anteater, is an Indian pangolin whose scales are said to sell for more than one lakh rupees per kilogram on the black market. According to reports, pangolins are the most traded animals.

The accused was handed over to the Sahar police who booked him under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

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