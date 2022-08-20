A threat message, warning of a terrorist attack, similar to 26/11-model, was sent to the Mumbai Police traffic control WhatsApp number on Saturday, an official confirmed.

The threat message was allegedly sent from a Pakistan-based phone number and states that six people will execute the plan in India.

According to the report, the sender of the message said that his current location could be traced to Pakistan.

Following the report, Mumbai Police launched an investigation into the matter, as well as other agencies have also been informed about the threat message.

The alleged threat message assumes significance after a boat containing three AK-47 guns and ammunition were found on Thursday off the coast of Raigad in Maharashtra.

Local police officers and officials of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) began investigating the boat's origin. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was also sent to the area.

An investigation found that the boat belonged to an Australian woman whose husband was its captain.

According to Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, the ship was headed from Muscat to Europe in June when it drifted into bad weather. He stated that the Australian couple left it after experiencing engine issues.