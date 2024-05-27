Mumbai Police on Monday (May 27) received a threat call claiming that bombs had been placed at the iconic Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. After extensive searches, police found no suspicious objects at either location.

The threatening call originated from Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai Police are actively searching for the caller. This incident follows a similar threat received days earlier when a caller warned of a bomb at a McDonald's in Dadar. The caller claimed to have overheard a conversation on a bus about the supposed bombing. Police conducted a thorough search but found nothing suspicious.

These threats come in the wake of a series of bomb threats across India. Just last Wednesday, Delhi Police reported receiving a bomb threat email targeting the Police Control Room in North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs. No explosives were found upon investigation.

Moreover, several schools in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru have been subjected to bomb threat emails, creating widespread panic. All these threats were later confirmed to be hoaxes.