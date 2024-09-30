The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has once again summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, for questioning in the ongoing probe into the alleged black marketing of tickets for Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai.

The company’s technical head has also been asked to appear. This second summons follows their failure to attend a previous questioning session on September 27.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by Advocate Amit Vyas, accusing the ticketing platform of facilitating unauthorised sales for Coldplay’s highly anticipated "Music of the Spheres" World Tour, set for January 2025 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

In response, BookMyShow issued a statement detailing efforts to maintain fairness, limiting ticket purchases to four per user and warning customers about unauthorized sellers. The platform reaffirmed its commitment to assisting police in their investigation and denounced ticket scalping.

Coldplay, originally set for two performances, added a third show on January 21 due to overwhelming demand.