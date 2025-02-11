Mumbai Police officers arrived at YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s residence following a complaint filed over his remarks on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The controversy has triggered backlash, with demands for legal action and a ban on the show.

The complaint, lodged on Monday, names Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian and show host Samay Raina, and the program’s organisers. According to Mumbai Police sources, the allegations stem from the use of inappropriate language on the show, which many viewers found offensive.

As developments unfolded, Ashish Chanchlani’s lawyer, Apurva, was seen at the Khar Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the studio where the show is filmed. His visit is believed to be linked to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Industry outrage has been swift. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemned the remarks, calling them "abhorrent" and "disrespectful to societal and family values." The association has demanded legal action and a complete ban on India’s Got Latent. Additionally, it urged industry professionals to sever ties with those involved in the show.

Allahbadia has since issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were inappropriate and lacked humour. In a video statement, he admitted his mistake, stating, "Comedy is not my forte. My comment wasn’t just inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny. I am here to say sorry."

He also assured his audience that he would use his platform more responsibly, emphasizing, "Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect." Furthermore, he has requested the show’s producers to remove the controversial segments from the episode.

Apart from AICWA’s condemnation, additional complaints have been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission. The complainants allege that the show used offensive language and made obscene remarks about women for publicity and financial gain.