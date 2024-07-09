Mumbai is bracing for more heavy rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Tuesday (July 9), predicting severe showers. This follows a day of relentless rainfall on Monday (July 8), which saw the city and its suburbs experience significant disruptions in suburban train services and flight operations, throwing daily life into disarray.

From 1 am to 7 am on Monday, some areas in Mumbai received over 300 mm of rain, leading to widespread flooding of roads and low-lying areas. The heavy downpour continued throughout the day, exacerbating the challenges for residents and forcing the closure of schools. The IMD has also issued a high tide alert, increasing concerns about further flooding.

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In response to the IMD's alert, authorities ordered the closure of schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg on Tuesday. The University of Mumbai postponed all exams scheduled for July 9, 2024.

The heavy rains have also impacted wildlife and domestic animals in the region. Over 30 animals, birds, and reptiles were rescued in Mumbai and surrounding districts. Reports of lost and abandoned pets, strays, and wildlife distress calls have surged, with pythons, vipers, cobras, rat snakes, and checkered keelbacks among the reptiles rescued from waterlogged areas.

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The city reported 40 incidents of tree or branch falls, resulting in damage to some vehicles. Additionally, there were 12 incidents of short circuits, one of which claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman in Santacruz East.

The woman suffered burn injuries in a fire triggered by a short circuit at Haji Siddhiki Chawl on Datta Mandir Road. Furthermore, Mumbai witnessed 10 incidents of house or wall collapses, although no fatalities were reported.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took stock of the situation by chairing a meeting at the Mantralaya and visiting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) control room.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the Kurla and Ghatkopar areas of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Sindhudurg.