President of India Droupadi Murmu along with other leaders of Maharashtra, on November 26, paid tribute to all those brave hearts who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks.

Notably, this year's November 26 marks the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks which claimed several innocent lives as terrorists who came from Pakistan rocked the city with their weapons.

While paying tribute, the Murmu said that the country shares the enduring pain of their loved ones and families.

''On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,'' Murmu tweeted.

On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2022

Besides President, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, too paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the martyrs' memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai.

Other dignitaries such as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were also present.

Nearly 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nations were killed and more than 300 people were injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

10 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba entered the financial capital of the country via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city on November 26, 2008.

The terrorists targeted major places in Mumbai and the first gunshot was heard at the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station.

The attack at the CST was carried out by Ajmal Amir Kasab and Ismail Khan and claimed as many as 58 people and injured over 100.

The duo later attack Cama Hospital, but the same was thwarted by the alertness of the hospital staff. However, they succeeded in killing 6 police officials, including the city's Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare in an ambush after leaving the hospital.

After this, the second attack was carried out on the Nariman House business and residential complex where five Israeli citizens were killed.

The third attack took place at Leopold Cafe followed by Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower. At least four terrorists carried out the attack at the famous before entering the iconic Taj Hotel, where they killed around 31 people after laying a three-day siege at the hotel.

The other place which came under attack was the Oberoi-Trident hotel where another group of terrorists entered and created havoc and at least 30 people lost their lives. However, the seige officially ended on the evening of November 28.

After the National Security Guard (NSG) got engaged with terrorists, the attack finally culminated on the morning of November 29, 2008.

Out of 10 terrorists, 9 were killed by the security forces while Kasab was caught and later sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.