Mumbai residents woke up to a noticeable layer of smog on Monday morning, highlighting a significant decline in air quality. As of 8 a.m., the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 131, classified as 'Moderate' by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Local residents voiced their concerns over the worsening pollution. One individual emphasised the urgent need for action, stating, “The pollution in the city is getting worse. New cars and bikes are contributing to the problem. We need to act now to protect future generations.”

Another resident, Sanjay Kathuria, echoed these sentiments, noting that pollution levels are escalating daily. “It's not just Mumbai; pollution is a national issue. After Diwali, the situation will likely worsen. Even taking a morning walk is becoming difficult. We must implement measures to mitigate this problem,” he said.

On October 27, the city recorded its highest pollution level, with an AQI of 202, falling into the 'Poor' category. This classification indicates that prolonged exposure could lead to breathing discomfort for many individuals. On Sunday, various monitoring stations reported AQI levels in the 'Moderate' category, where readings from 101 to 200 can cause discomfort for those with existing health conditions.

Concerns were also raised by a visitor to Marine Drive, who attributed the increasing dust and pollution to ongoing construction activities. “This place used to feel refreshing, but the rising dust is now causing health issues,” they remarked.

Areas including Byculla, Chembur, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Deonar, Ghatkopar, and Kandivali West also reported 'Moderate' AQI levels. However, regions like Colaba, Kandivali East, Mulund West, and Powai were noted for their relatively better air quality, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category, where an AQI of 51-100 poses minimal discomfort to sensitive individuals.

The rising pollution levels in Mumbai highlight an urgent call for collective action to address air quality and health concerns.