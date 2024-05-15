The aftermath of the giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar district on Monday evening continues to unfold, with the recovery of two more bodies from the debris, bringing the death toll to 16. The incident occurred amidst dust storms and unseasonal rains that battered the city.

Rescue teams had earlier extracted 14 bodies from the crash site, while 75 individuals sustained injuries. Efforts to locate survivors and victims persist, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducting search and rescue operations. Despite challenges, the operation perseveres, even 40 hours post-incident.

During Wednesday's operation, a minor fire erupted at the site but was swiftly contained by deployed fire tenders. The NDRF and other emergency responders remain vigilant amidst the ongoing search efforts.

In a related development, the India Meteorological Department has forecasted rain or thundershowers for Thursday afternoon or evening, potentially affecting rescue operations and exacerbating conditions in the area.

Meanwhile, in Thane, two houses sustained damage after a tree collapsed onto them on Tuesday, amid continuing rain and thunderstorms in the state. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, although the incident caused extensive damage to the roofs of both single-story houses.

Local fire and disaster management teams promptly responded to the scene, providing assistance and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fallen tree.