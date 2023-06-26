Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on June 26, said Muslim countries also believe that terrorism is unacceptable.

''Now Muslim countries also believe that terrorism is unacceptable. The joint statement (issued by India and the US) clearly states that there should be concrete action against the UN-listed terrorist organizations, which include Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen,'' he said this during an event in Jammu.

He further said that it has also been said in this joint statement that Pakistan should stop every terrorist act placed on its territory.

''Pakistan should stop every terrorist act taking place on its territory and should not allow its land to be used for terrorism and take action against the culprits of 26/11 & Pathankot attacks,'' the Defence Minister added.

He also conveyed a strong message to Pakistan over its ''Illegal occupation of a part of Kashmir'', saying not much needs to be done on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as people there themselves want to be with India as they have a life is peaceful and harmonious.

''I would like to tell Pakistan that chanting Kashmir won't make it their own. Pakistan has no rights in POK, it has been and will always be a part of India.

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